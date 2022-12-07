Centerstone Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Centerstone Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 1.6% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Ross Stores by 419.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day moving average of $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.