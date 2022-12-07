Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Trading Down 1.1%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.01) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

