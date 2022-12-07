Cavalry Management Group LLC Purchases 1,563,794 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,431,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563,794 shares during the period. Nokia Oyj makes up 2.3% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cavalry Management Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Nokia Oyj worth $25,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 6.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 63,715 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 30.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 796,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 185,018 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth $150,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 15.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 28,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth $1,657,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.11) to €5.40 ($5.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.32) to €5.50 ($5.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.89) to €5.30 ($5.58) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 789,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,175,116. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.0136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

