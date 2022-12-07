Cavalry Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cavalry Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.7% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 7,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 85,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

NYSE TSM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.33. 486,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,671,934. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $411.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

