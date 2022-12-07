CastleKnight Management LP Purchases New Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 196,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ICL Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,008,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 26,422 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in ICL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in ICL Group by 934.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 56,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 51,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

ICL Group Stock Up 0.2 %

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 70,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,738. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $12.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.2435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.