CastleKnight Management LP Purchases 178,800 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 398.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,800 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment accounts for 0.8% of CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 11.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 834,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 83,734 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,209,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,515.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 486,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIX traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.90. 94,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,298,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,650,000 shares in the company, valued at $244,737,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 4,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 100,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $2,298,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,737,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 904,175 shares of company stock valued at $21,049,899 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.