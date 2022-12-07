CastleKnight Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the quarter. Funko comprises approximately 0.5% of CastleKnight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.28% of Funko worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 8,667.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,826. The firm has a market cap of $507.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Funko had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $365.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

