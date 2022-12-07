CastleKnight Management LP Increases Holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Ecovyst worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 48.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ecovyst by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 376,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Coxon acquired 10,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,525.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecovyst Stock Down 2.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:ECVT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 53,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,381. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

