CastleKnight Management LP Has $6 Million Position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108,264 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 172,639 shares during the period. Hallador Energy comprises 1.0% of CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 3.60% of Hallador Energy worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 30.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 797,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 105,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 136,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 34,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $202,472.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,241.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hallador Energy news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 35,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $208,838.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,650.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 34,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $202,472.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 261,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,241.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,732 shares of company stock worth $1,368,672 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

HNRG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.33. 3,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,576. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on HNRG. StockNews.com upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

