CastleKnight Management LP Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CastleKnight Management LP decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67,200 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 51.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.32. 631,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,904,576. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 326.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

