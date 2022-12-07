CastleKnight Management LP Buys New Shares in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 183,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.21% of Perella Weinberg Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

PWP traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,220. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The business had revenue of $145.38 million during the quarter.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -62.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perella Weinberg Partners

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 15,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $126,591.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 764,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,520.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners



Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

Further Reading

