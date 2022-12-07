CastleKnight Management LP Acquires 71,600 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

HT traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,201. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $362.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.