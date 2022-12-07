CastleKnight Management LP Acquires 5,600 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.26% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 30,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $2,004,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of RUTH traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $16.45. 12,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,744. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $546.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

