CastleKnight Management LP Acquires 45,400 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.23% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVC. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 21.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.36. 49,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,006. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.96%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

