Casdin Capital LLC Sells 150,000 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Casdin Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics makes up approximately 4.1% of Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $48,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 57,100 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.43 per share, with a total value of $5,962,953.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,028.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 57,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.43 per share, with a total value of $5,962,953.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,028.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.73. 18,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,730. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average of $98.41. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.