Casdin Capital LLC Has $6.51 Million Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Casdin Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Mirati Therapeutics comprises about 0.6% of Casdin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Casdin Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,494.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 798,528 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 664.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,456,000 after buying an additional 731,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 341,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,498,000 after buying an additional 498,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after buying an additional 453,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,282,000 after buying an additional 398,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MRTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $21.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 286,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,149. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $154.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.88.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.