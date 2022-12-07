Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 186.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 290,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 189,252 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 174.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 499,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 317,435 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,666 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.92. 73,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,186. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 477.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $39,609.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,837.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $76,773.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,049.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 11,095 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $39,609.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,837.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,034 shares of company stock worth $313,411. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.