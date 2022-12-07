Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $92.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,604. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.87. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $115.34.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

