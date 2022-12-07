Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,091 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Prudential were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PUK. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 638.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 59,772 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 44,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

PUK stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.68. 33,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,427. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $36.84.

Several analysts recently commented on PUK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.46) to GBX 1,220 ($14.88) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($19.22) to GBX 1,585 ($19.33) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.83) to GBX 1,450 ($17.68) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

