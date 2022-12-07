Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFVA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

Shares of BATS VFVA traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,515 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.66.

