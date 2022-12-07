Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $95,000 Investment in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWH. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 8,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $29,183.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 558,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 8,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $29,183.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 558,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 14,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $54,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,367,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,926.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,717. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

Shares of ESS Tech stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. 225,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,709. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

