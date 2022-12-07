Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 162.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

SPMD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.46. 15,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,959. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $50.37.

