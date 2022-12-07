Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 1,438.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4,220.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ EGLE traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,884. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $78.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.60. The company has a market cap of $663.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.85%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 37.48%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.