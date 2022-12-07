Captrust Financial Advisors Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,369,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,575,000 after acquiring an additional 403,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,366,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,587,000 after acquiring an additional 34,125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,640,000 after acquiring an additional 247,669 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 536,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 460,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SLYG stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,454. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

