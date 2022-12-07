Captrust Financial Advisors Has $92,000 Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,067 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in UiPath were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 5.3% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in UiPath by 16.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,484 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in UiPath by 7.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,651 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PATH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.57. 265,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,059,047. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $48.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $262.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 395,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,175.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,535,892.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 395,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,175.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,600 shares of company stock worth $991,824. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.