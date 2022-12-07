Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $117,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBS. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

EBS traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 28,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,087. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $620.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

