Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.21. 42,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.22. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

