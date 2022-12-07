Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 183,539 shares.The stock last traded at $18.30 and had previously closed at $18.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSWC. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $525.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Southwest by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Capital Southwest by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Articles

