Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

CBWBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CBWBF opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

