CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Down 7.9% in November

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIAF opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27.

About CA Immobilien Anlagen

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

