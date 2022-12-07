Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 105,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,403. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $557.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 204.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $110,563.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 656,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,408 shares of company stock valued at $142,539. Company insiders own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

