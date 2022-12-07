Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,108,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233,450 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

Brooge Energy Stock Down 50.0 %

NASDAQ:BROGW opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. Brooge Energy has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.58.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.