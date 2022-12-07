Brokerages Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Target Price at $76.00

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ELS stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $64.00. 10,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,236. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.