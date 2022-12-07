Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Broadway Financial stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the first quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth $64,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

