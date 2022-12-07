Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bouygues from €33.00 ($34.74) to €32.00 ($33.68) in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues Stock Performance

Shares of BOUYF opened at $30.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.