Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

BAH stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.61. The company had a trading volume of 937,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,836. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.86. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 in the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $211,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

