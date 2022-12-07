BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE BHK traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,758. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

