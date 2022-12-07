BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance
NYSE BHK traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,758. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.