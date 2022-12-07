Beldex Price Reaches $0.0388 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $115.15 million and $1.39 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.10 or 0.07423284 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036286 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00079839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00059394 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001369 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00025930 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

