Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Sold by Casdin Capital LLC

Casdin Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,820 shares during the period. Beam Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.2% of Casdin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Casdin Capital LLC owned about 0.53% of Beam Therapeutics worth $14,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BEAM traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,433. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.64. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $88.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.47). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

