Barclays Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $548.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $511.00 to $548.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.60.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $465.58 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $477.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.90.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,019,000 after acquiring an additional 26,019 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 16.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $1,919,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

