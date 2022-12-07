Balancer Price Reaches $5.87 (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Balancer has a total market cap of $268.72 million and $11.92 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Balancer has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer token can now be purchased for $5.87 or 0.00034886 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $947.26 or 0.05626381 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00496071 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,035.99 or 0.29911959 BTC.
About Balancer
Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 53,923,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,786,597 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
Buying and Selling Balancer
