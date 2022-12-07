Baby Doge Coin Price Hits $0.0000 (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $168.90 million and $2.44 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.49 or 0.01701626 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014524 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00029304 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037113 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000511 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.70 or 0.01744460 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $2,475,078.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

