Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Up 31.3% Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $895.29 million and approximately $526.60 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $8.90 or 0.00052122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010621 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036050 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005797 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021280 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00241239 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,564,114 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

