Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 5.2%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. 8,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,093,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Several research firms recently commented on AUR. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 1,815.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $962,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $972,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,846,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,296,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

