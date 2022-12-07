Augur Price Tops $5.33 on Major Exchanges (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $58.60 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be purchased for $5.33 or 0.00031663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $947.26 or 0.05626381 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00496071 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,035.99 or 0.29911959 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.