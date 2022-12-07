AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.87

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 1706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $564.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57.
AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.
