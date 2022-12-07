AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.87

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 1706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $564.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 6.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 2.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,122,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 10.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

