Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,614 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,168,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,037,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $1,087,603.64.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.74, for a total transaction of $1,229,562.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $1,011,972.72.

On Friday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $1,056,420.96.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,525,108.70.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total transaction of $1,728,915.94.

On Monday, October 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,533.20.

On Thursday, October 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $1,693,684.68.

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $8.65 on Tuesday, hitting $124.96. 3,439,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $399.10.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 40.7% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 31.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.53.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

