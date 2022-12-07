Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

AY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of AY stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 606,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,048. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -155.28 and a beta of 0.82. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

