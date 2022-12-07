Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) were up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 5,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 709,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASPN shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $451.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc bought 10,526,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares in the company, valued at $149,914,047. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Redwood Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $2,554,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 14.0% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 7.8% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 550,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 39,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at $9,475,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Stories

