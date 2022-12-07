Arweave (AR) Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Arweave has a market cap of $318.91 million and approximately $28.14 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.55 or 0.00055910 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,079.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00655431 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00243181 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000697 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars.
